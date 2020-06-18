Slide presentation: Intro to ONAP Frankfurt

In this 8-minute slide presentation, LF Networking's Arpit Joshipura introduces ONAP Frankfurt, the sixth major release of the open network automation platform for orchestration, management, and automation of network and edge computing services for network operators, cloud providers, and enterprises.



Key capabilities in the Frankfurt release include advances in 5G network slicing, integration with O-RAN, orchestration and management of multi-cloud cloud native network functions (CNFs), and cloud native applications across multiple Kubernetes clouds. The Frankfurt release also brings a blueprint for Multi-Domain Optical Network Service (MDONS) for L0/L1 optical service automation.







