SK Telink upgrades international routes with Ciena's 6500

SK Telink, a South Korean network operator, will upgrade its network between Seoul, South Korea, Hong Kong and Los Angeles using Ciena’s Adaptive IP solution. Ciena’s 6500 Packet Transport System (PTS), part of the Adaptive IP solution, allows SK Telink to support its legacy time-division multiplexing network. Ciena will also supply its Manage, Control and Plan domain controller automates lifecycle operations of SK Telink’s packet network.



“As SK Telink prepares for the country’s next wave of digital growth, Ciena’s packet solutions lay the foundation for a network that can respond in real-time to changing demands,” states Henry Kim, President and General Manager, Ciena North Asia Region.



