Singapore's StarHub picks Silver Peak's SD-WAN

Silver Peak announced a new partnership with Singapore-based StarHub to meet the connectivity needs of enterprises amid the increasingly distributed nature of business operations.



StarHub is now a one-stop service provider partner supporting the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.



“We are delighted to partner with StarHub in the Singapore market. Unity EdgeConnect enables StarHub to offer its enterprise customers a centrally managed business-driven SD-WAN edge platform that ensures the customer’s business priorities are always reflected in how the network behaves,” said Dean Vaughan, vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan sales at Silver Peak. “The combination of StarHub’s global network and our business-driven SD-WAN edge platform provides an unmatched combination for enterprises seeking to leverage their network investments to build and maintain competitive edge.”