Siemon intros OptiFuse fiber splice-on connectors

Siemon introduced new OptiFuse pre-polished splice-on connectors that provide quick, reliable, and high-performance field terminations for fiber applications.



The new units, which are part of Siemon's LightHouse Advanced Fiber Cabling portfolio, are available in simplex LC and SC multimode and simplex LC and SC UPC and APC single mode

fiber configurations. The OptiFuse splice-on connectors feature a factory pre-polished fiber endface, ferrule dust cap that remains in place during termination and an internally integrated and protected splice point for superior low-loss fusion splice performance.



The company says that by eliminating the need for splice trays, splice chips and cable slack, OptiFuse connectors reduce material requirements, conserve space within fiber enclosures and deliver a 30% faster installation compared to traditional fiber pigtails. They are ideal for enabling splicing in tight spaces unable to accommodate splice trays and accessories.“For new fiber installations, reconfigurations, and repairs and restorations, achieving a balance between speed of deployment, density, cost savings and performance has long been achallenge, especially in high-cost labor markets,” says Kevin Stronkowsky, fiber product manager for Siemon. “At the same time, fiber is now being deployed in a broader range ofenvironments and applications, including FTTX deployments in tight spaces such as multi-user work area boxes and zone units. Our new OptiFuse connectors solve all these challenges whilealso being a ‘greener’ solution with less packaging material and space requirements.”