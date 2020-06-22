ServiceNow to acquire Sweagle for config management

ServiceNow agreed to acquire Sweagle, a Belgium-based configuration data management company. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Sweagle, which was founded in 2017 by CEO Mark Verstockt and CTO Benny Van de Sompele, provides a single source of truth for configuration data that is otherwise spread across many tools. With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can identify and intercept application and infrastructure inconsistencies during agile development cycles.



ServiceNow said the acquisition will will extend itss DevOps and IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities, giving customers the ability to leverage machine learning to identify and help prevent potential misconfigurations from causing outages in production and speeding up remediation.



“With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower DevOps teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk,” said RJ Jainendra, vice president and general manager of DevOps and IT Business Management at ServiceNow. “Sweagle also brings deep DevOps talent to ServiceNow. Both founders are pioneers in configuration data management, and we are honored to have this talent join our team as we continue to help customers compete and win in a digital economy.”



