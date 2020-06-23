Russia's GlobalNet upgrades with Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme

GlobalNet, a leading telecommunications company in Russia, recently upgraded its flexible grid network with Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e).



GlobalNet offers connectivity services to communication operators and corporate clients in high-bandwidth sectors, including content delivery, media and storage.





Ciena said GlobalNet achieved industry-leading capacity across all links in its network, including 600Gb/s between Moscow and St. Petersburg and 800Gb/s to interconnect data centers in St. Petersburg. GlobalNet deployed WL5e on Ciena’s Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, which is optimized for efficient 100GbE/400GbE client services connectivity across any distance, addressing requirements of the most demanding data services and applications.“The launch of 800Gb/s will enable us to tap into industry-leading innovations to set new standards for GlobalNet network performance. In today’s fast-paced world, the operator needs to provide subsequent capabilities to meet customer’s rapidly changing needs. With WaveLogic 5, we implemented the first 800G solution in Russia and strengthened our leadership in providing the highest performance optical connections to the market,” stated Vladimir V. Vedeneev, Chief Executive Officer, GlobalNet.“Across the globe, service providers are looking for ways to reduce the cost per bit and speed the delivery of new services. Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 helps put GlobalNet ahead of the curve by creating a more robust and adaptive network that can satisfy customer demands today and into the future,” said­ Yaniv Hagadish, Regional Manager in EMEA, Ciena.