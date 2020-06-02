Rogers picks Ericsson as sole supplier for 5G Core and RAN

Rogers selected Ericsson as the sole supplier for its 5G radio access network and 5G core across Canada. The Rogers 5G network is initially using 2.5 GHz band and will expand to operate on 600 MHz 5G spectrum as the service rolls out to more markets this year. The Canadian service provider also plans to use 3.5 GHz spectrum and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, which will allow its 4G spectrum asset to be used for 5G.



Rogers announced earlier this year the rollout of Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. It is also deploying 5G in major Canadian sporting, entertainment and events venues: Rogers Centre in Toronto; Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.



Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks, Ericsson North America, says: “Ericsson is enabling Rogers to continue to execute on their long-standing commitment to bring Canadians market-leading wireless services in the 5G era. 5G will provide the agility, programmability, flexibility, and scale to address growing consumer and enterprise demands. This functionality will improve customer experience and support the development of compelling new services.”



Ericsson notes that it currently has 95 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique communication service providers, of which 40 are live networks.









The Canadian government is planning to auction 3.5 GHz spectrum later this year.



Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says, "We are proud to have earned Bell’s trust to be selected as one of their key partners and significantly expand our existing relationship to accelerate the transformation of their network with 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology. With our industry-leading 5G product portfolio, Bell will be able to provide Canadian consumers, enterprises and the public sector with innovative experiences and services whether they are on the move or at home, regardless if they are in urban or rural areas.”



TELUS selected Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G network."TELUS has a successful track record of building globally leading networks with amazing speeds, robust quality and extensive coverage that are consistently recognized as the best in the world," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "Our team is committed to rolling out superior network technology from urban to rural communities, fueling our economy and driving innovation as we power Canadians into the 5G era through an unparalleled network experience."