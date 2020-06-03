Reuters: Huawei hid business operation in Iran

Huawei Technologies acted to cover up its relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd in an effort to avoid suspicion concerning the shipment of U.S. origin technologies in violation of U.S. trade sanctions against Iran, according to a new article from Reuters. The report discloses packing lists and other documents it claims to be of relevance to the case. Reuters says its report could have bearing in the legal case brought U.S. authorities against Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou.



https://www.reuters.com/article/us-huawei-iran-probe-exclusive/exclusive-huawei-hid-business-operation-in-iran-after-reuters-reported-links-to-cfo-idUSKBN23A19B?