RedShift delivers Cloud Unified Communication Threat Management

RedShift Networks introduced a Cloud Unified Communication Threat Management (UCTM) service for securing communication & collaboration applications for Service Providers and enterprises.



The new UCTM service automates real-time application traffic security including eMeeting, eMessaging and VDI offerings. Defense in depth approaches are well addressed in the data realm but conspicuously absent from real time cloud security until now. RedShift Networks UCTM Cloud addresses this gap with four (4) critical capabilities:





Non-blocking application inspection with analytics correlations,

Preventing robocalls, VoIP threats, DDoS and TDoS with a real-time threat service,

Eliminating more than 40,000 different real time threats from “bad actors” at multiple application layers based on traffic analysis, and

Advanced threat protection globally in real-time with a virtual, software or cloud-based solution

These capabilities are also available in RedShift’s on-prem and virtual appliance solution.“RedShift’s new cloud-native UCTM offering delivers our award-winning product and technology to every type of customer – Service Providers and Enterprises – in their choice of hardware, software and cloud-based product form factors,” says Amitava Mukherjee, CEO and Co-Founder at RedShift Networks.