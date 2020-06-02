Rancher releases cloud-native container storage solution

Rancher Labs, which offers a widely used Kubernetes management platform, announced the general availability (GA) of Longhorn, an enterprise-grade, cloud-native container storage solution.



The company says Longhorn directly answers the need for an enterprise-grade, vendor-neutral persistent storage solution that supports the easy development of stateful applications within Kubernetes.



the resources required to manage data and operate environments, enabling teams to focus on shipping code faster, and delivering better applications.



Longhorn is 100% open source, distributed block storage built using microservices. Since the product was released in Beta in 2019, thousands of users have battle-hardened Longhorn by stress-testing the product as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox project.



The GA version of Longhorn delivers a rich set of enterprise storage features, including:







Thin-provisioning, snapshots, backup, and restore

Non-disruptive volume expansion

Cross-cluster disaster recovery volume with defined RTO and RPO

Live upgrade of Longhorn software without impacting running volumes

Full-featured Kubernetes CLI integration and standalone UI

Users can leverage Longhorn to create distributed block storage mirrored across local disks. Longhorn also serves as a bridge to integrate enterprise-grade storage with Kubernetes by enabling users to deploy Longhorn on existing NFS, iSCSI, and Fibre Channel storage arrays and on cloud storage systems like AWS EBS, all the while adding useful features such as application-aware snapshots, backups, and remote replication.

“As enterprises deploy more production applications in containers, the need for persistent container storage continues to grow rapidly,” said Sheng Liang, CEO at Rancher Labs. “Longhorn fills the need for a 100% open source and easy-to-deploy enterprise-grade Kubernetes storage solution.”