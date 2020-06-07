Rakuten Mobile employs Sprirent for 4G/5G testing

Rakuten Mobile is working with Sprirent Communications in support of the operator’s current LTE services, planned 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) rollout in Japan.



Specifically, Rakuten Mobile required testing capabilities to assure the performance of new services and selected Spirent Landslide for core network testing. With LTE services now live and deployment of its 5G NSA network planned for later in the year, Spirent will work with Rakuten Mobile to ensure a solid customer experience.



Rakuten Mobile is also using the Spirent iTest network automation and verification solution for regression testing to speed validation timeframes, allowing Rakuten Mobile’s engineering teams to remain focused on new service creation for subscribers.



“We are excited to collaborate with Spirent for core network testing,” said Tareq Amin, representative director, executive vice president and CTO of Rakuten Mobile. “Given their extensive in-region and global MNO/MVNO experience, advanced methodologies for testing fully-virtualized networks and ability to serve in a consultative role, we are confident that our collaboration will allow us to offer innovative and exciting next generation mobile services to Rakuten Mobile customers.”



“Rakuten Mobile are market trendsetters and Spirent is proud to leverage our depth of experience and advanced testing solutions portfolio to ensure Japan’s newest operator can focus on achieving its vision for offering comprehensive communications services that combine a simple service plan and cutting-edge technologies,” said Spirent’s country manager for Japan, Akihiro Nakamura. “We look forward to working alongside the company as subscribers take advantage of its new services and new deployment targets are set.”



