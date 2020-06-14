Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has deployed Nokia automation, analytics and machine learning software to enhance the customer experience and improve customer service accuracy and efficiency. The rollout includes the Nokia Service Management Platform (SMP), which automates and simplifies the entire customer care process, and significantly reduces the time to resolve customer issues while improving accuracy.
Nokia SMP was deployed across all PTCL Contact Centers in Pakistan.
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Pakistan's PTCL deploys Nokia automation software in contact centers
