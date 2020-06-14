Orange reshuffles executive team

Orange announced the following changes to its executive team:







Ramon Fernandez , Delegate CEO, becomes Executive Director Finance, Performance and Development; in the context of the global economic crisis, he will be responsible for preserving the Group’s financial position while overseeing flagship projects to take Orange into the future.

, Delegate CEO, becomes Executive Director Finance, Performance and Development; in the context of the global economic crisis, he will be responsible for preserving the Group’s financial position while overseeing flagship projects to take Orange into the future. Gervais Pellissier, Delegate CEO, becomes Executive Director Human Resources and Group Transformation; his key responsibilities include defining “the company of tomorrow” and tackling the skills challenge.

Delegate CEO, becomes Executive Director Human Resources and Group Transformation; his key responsibilities include defining “the company of tomorrow” and tackling the skills challenge. Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière , Deputy CEO, will oversee Orange’s operational activities in Europe (outside France) focused in particular on the roll out of 5G and fibre.

, Deputy CEO, will oversee Orange’s operational activities in Europe (outside France) focused in particular on the roll out of 5G and fibre. Michaël Trabbia will join the Executive Committee to in the role of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the Group, overseeing the Technology & Global Innovation division. His role will be to seize the opportunities presented by upcoming technologies such as AI, data and 5G and to set-up the Group as a major player in the new innovation ecosystem. A new CEO for Orange Belgium will be appointed by the end of June.

will join the Executive Committee to in the role of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the Group, overseeing the Technology & Global Innovation division. His role will be to seize the opportunities presented by upcoming technologies such as AI, data and 5G and to set-up the Group as a major player in the new innovation ecosystem. A new CEO for Orange Belgium will be appointed by the end of June. Béatrice Mandine will have an expanded role as Executive Director Communications, Engagement and Brand. One of her key priorities will be to accelerate the brand strategy and oversee the Orange purpose.

will have an expanded role as Executive Director Communications, Engagement and Brand. One of her key priorities will be to accelerate the brand strategy and oversee the Orange purpose. Elisabeth Tchoungui will become the new Executive Director CSR, Diversity and Philanthropy. In particular, she will oversee Orange’s Social Responsibility policy in line with the objectives of the Engage2025 strategic plan. She will also take on the role of Deputy Chair for the Orange Foundation.

Stéphane Richard said: “The global health crisis, which is also becoming a major economic crisis, has demonstrated the Group’s solidarity. Our networks coped well with an unprecedented increase in traffic. We adapted in just a few days, thanks to everyone’s unfailing mobilisation. Our business performance will be impacted but we have preserved our financial position. Following years of careful management and selective investments, we have control over our future.The months ahead include some uncertainties but also real opportunities, whether that means accelerating digital transformation, making further technological progress (5G, network function virtualisation, cloud, edge) or taking advantage of developments specific to our telecoms sector.