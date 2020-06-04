OIF looks ahead to 224 Gbps, releases Packet Optical SDN IA

The OIF is looking ahead to a proposed 224 Gbps project, the next electrical data rate beyond 112 Gbps.



The project was previewed at the Q2 2020 Technical and MA&E Committees Meeting, which was held virtually May 11-15. The leap to 224 Gbps is expected to be technically challenging with many factors to be considered, but already industry discussions are beginning to take place. The project is expected to start in Q3 and will consider the following challenges:





What reaches need to be supported

What modulations will be appropriate for each reach

Simulation tools

Test and measurement methodologies

“Cu (See you) Beyond 112Gbps” - Thursday, June 18th at 7am PDT/9am CDT/10am EDT/4pm CEST - This online event, in partnership with Lightwave and Electronic Design, will feature a dynamic discussion between end-users, equipment developers and component suppliers. The webinar event is free and open to the public. Register here.

OIF will hold a members-only "Co-packaging of Optics with ASICs" webinar on Monday, July 20th at 7am PDT/9am CDT/10am EDT/4pm CEST. The webinar will explore challenges in realizing high density co-packaged optic solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications. It will identify key drivers as well as important constraints (electrical, thermal, optical, etc.) as it continues OIF's mission of identifying industry gaps in standards and explores opportunities to provide interoperable solutions.