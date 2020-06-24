Nutanix adds remote management to cloud infrastructure

Nutanix is rolling out new capabilities that will allow IT teams to deploy, upgrade and troubleshoot their cloud infrastructure remotely.





“Nutanix was founded with a vision — to make IT infrastructure management so simple, that it essentially becomes invisible,” said Greg Smith, VP of Technical and Product Marketing at Nutanix. “These new capabilities will offer an even more seamless experience from day one and beyond — from anywhere. Nutanix’s simplified management as well as a more secure and resilient IT infrastructure, whether from home or a remote location, is something that is now more important than ever.”The Nutanix Foundation Central allows IT teams to deploy private cloud infrastructure on a global scale from a single interface, and from any location. After quickly installing non-configured appliances or servers on-site, Foundation Central then takes over to image and configure Nutanix nodes, and install any Nutanix software solution.