NTT Ltd. appointed Simon Walsh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Americas business. Walsh will report to NTT Ltd. Global CEO, Jason Goodall.





Based in New York City, Walsh is responsible for managing the end-to-end go-to-market, sales, delivery, operations and profitability for the region. This comprises 4,800 employees in six countries across North and South America with combined revenues of over $2 billion. Walsh joined NTT Ltd. from Atos, where he served as CEO for North America. Prior to Atos, Walsh was Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Virtustream, Dell Technologies’ global cloud business, where he led its global expansion. Before Virtustream, he was Senior Vice President and COO for EMC across Europe, Middle East and Africa.