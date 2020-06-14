NTT DATA focuses on IoT, Intelligent Automation, Software Engineering

NTT DATA has established new Centers of Excellence (CoE) for the following three three advanced technology areas:





IoT -- by connecting a variety of equipment, mainly in the manufacturing industry, through networks, NTT DATA is undergoing business changes such as the upgrading of factories. Not only in the manufacturing industry, but also in the logistics and service industries, there is an accelerating movement to collect and analyze a large amount of data from goods and people in real time and use it in business. With teams across 10 sites in nine countries, NTT DATA will strive to deploy advanced initiatives in the manufacturing industry and in social infrastructure development in Germany and Italy and on a global basis, starting in Japan.

Intelligent Automation -- in addition to increasing work efficiency, there is a growing need for "intelligent" decision-making that does not rely solely on the personal knowledge of specific individuals, and for business transformation that results in better outcomes. Intelligent Automation is a technology for executing business processes that are automated through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data utilization. In the area of Intelligent Automation, NTT DATA has received orders worth more than 10 billion yen per year. NTT DATA will strive to strengthen the capability of Intelligent Automation globally, starting in eight countries, especially in North America, where demand is particularly high, utilizing assets such as its intelligent enterprise platform, Nucleus.

Software Engineering Automation -- by 2022, 40% of application development will be AI enabled (Note 3). NTT DATA uses a low-code development platform (LCDP), machine learning, and test automation technology to visually design (modeling) applications such as screens, data, and logic using a graphical user interface (GUI), generate and construct source code from the defined model in an instant, and deploy it in a cloud environment.

The CoEs are part of an initiative that utilizes NTT DATA's global network of talent and advanced digital technologies to contribute to the digital transformation of clients by providing knowledge, training, technical support, and assets across the globe. Four CoEs have already been established in areas of leading-edge technology: Blockchain, Digital Design, Agile/DevOps, and AI.