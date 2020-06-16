Nokia to supply DCI for Tencent and Baidu

Nokia has been awarded two contracts with China-based webscale giants, Tencent and Baidu, for data center interconnect (DCI) network solutions.



Tencent and Baidu are two of the top four China-based webscale operators. Baidu is the number one search engine and Tencent leads in social media and online gaming. Both have large cloud operations in China and abroad to support their global businesses.



Nokia’s webscale DCI solutions, which are based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect (PSI) and powered by the Nokia Photonic Service Engine (PSE), are also enabling webscale operators in China to support edge cloud applications such as Industry 4.0, AI, machine learning and autonomous driving. Nokia’s DCI and SDN solutions maximize capacity and agility, while simplifying and automating key operational functions for lower costs.



