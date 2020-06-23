Nokia selected for Ireland's National Broadband

Nokia has been selected as a primary vendor by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to deploy a nation-wide FTTH network solution in the Republic of Ireland.



Under the contract, Nokia will provide 100% of the active equipment, including an FTTH network based on next-generation PON technology, an aggregation network, based on its IP routing and optical networking technology and a full performance management solution.



Nokia products included in the projects: Nokia FX OLT, Nokia XGS-PON ONTs, management system and enhanced applications; 7750 Service Router, providing IP edge networking for the cloud era; and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to support next-generation DWDM multiservice, multilayer P-OTN transport



The Irish Government’s landmark National Broadband Plan (NBP) has the goal of providing high-speed connectivity to all of Ireland’s population, including 23% of whom currently live in the more rural Intervention Area (IA) where the NBP will be focused. It involves more than 44,000 non-farm businesses, over 54,000 farms and 695 schools.



Peter Hendrick, CEO at National Broadband Ireland, said: “We believe that better broadband networks promote social progress, equality and sustainability. With equal access to local, national and global opportunity, every person, community and organisation in Ireland will be empowered to achieve more. We look forward to working with Nokia because the company has the experience from similar projects globally, as well as the technological capabilities and end-to-end portfolio, for a project like this.”



Nokia noted that it has 26 XGS-PON and 300 GPON deployments worldwide. Nokia has 250+ cloud-ready customer deployments with its fiber access platforms, a unique solution with greater choice, flexibility and control to deploy SDN.



https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2020/06/23/nokia-announced-as-key-supplier-to-irelands-national-broadband-plan-nbp/