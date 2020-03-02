Nokia appoints new CFO

Nokia has appointed Marco Wirén as CFO of the company, replacing current CFO Kristian Pullola.



Wirén, who will be based at the company’s headquarters in Espoo, Finland, is currently President of Wärtsilä Energy and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Group, a global leader in smart technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Wirén has held a number of CFO and other senior financial roles, including CFO of Wärtsilä Group; CFO of SSAB Group, a global specialized steel company; and CFO of Eltel Networks, a provider of technical services to the electrical and telecommunications industries. Wirén will join Nokia on September 1, 2020.



“I am pleased that Marco will be joining us to take the reins of Nokia along with our future CEO, Pekka Lundmark,” said Rajeev Suri, Nokia President and CEO. “I initiated the succession planning with the Board’s support and, as Nokia’s next CEO, Pekka led the effort to its completion with the selection of Marco.”



“Marco has deep financial and leadership experience, a sharp focus on driving operational excellence, and a demonstrated record of success,” said future CEO Lundmark. “He also brings an extensive background in business-to-business and technology companies. I am looking forward to working closely with him and am fully confident he will be a terrific member of the Nokia team.”



Kristian Pullola, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since January 2017, will step down as CFO and leave the Group Leadership Team on August 31, 2020. He will remain with the company until around the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.









Pekka Lundmark has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, and is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020. Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland,. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Konecranes, a global material-handling technology company, and from 1990-2000 held multiple executive positions at Nokia, including Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Nokia Networks. Lundmark holds a Master of Science degree from Helsinki University of Technology. He will be based in Espoo, Finland.



Suri has appointed CEO of Nokia in 2014. Previously, he was appointed CEO of NSN in 2009. He joined the company in 1995.



“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nokia, an extraordinary company that has so much potential and so many talented people,” said Lundmark. “Together we can create shareholder value by delivering on Nokia’s mission to create the technology to connect the world. I am confident that the company is well-positioned for the 5G era and it is my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Strong values, leading innovation and unflinching commitment to our customers have always been core to Nokia and I want to put this even more at our center as we move forward.”



“After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different,” said Suri. “Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better place and me a better leader. I leave the company with a belief that a return to better performance is on the horizon and with pride for what we have accomplished over time. Pekka is an excellent choice for Nokia. I look forward to working with him on a smooth transition and wish him the best success in his new role.” Rajeev Suri will step down as President and CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks.Pekka Lundmark has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia, and is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020. Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland,. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Konecranes, a global material-handling technology company, and from 1990-2000 held multiple executive positions at Nokia, including Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Nokia Networks. Lundmark holds a Master of Science degree from Helsinki University of Technology. He will be based in Espoo, Finland. Suri has appointed CEO of Nokia in 2014. Previously, he was appointed CEO of NSN in 2009. He joined the company in 1995. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nokia, an extraordinary company that has so much potential and so many talented people,” said Lundmark. “Together we can create shareholder value by delivering on Nokia’s mission to create the technology to connect the world. I am confident that the company is well-positioned for the 5G era and it is my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Strong values, leading innovation and unflinching commitment to our customers have always been core to Nokia and I want to put this even more at our center as we move forward.”“After 25 years at Nokia, I have wanted to do something different,” said Suri. “Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better place and me a better leader. I leave the company with a belief that a return to better performance is on the horizon and with pride for what we have accomplished over time. Pekka is an excellent choice for Nokia. I look forward to working with him on a smooth transition and wish him the best success in his new role.”