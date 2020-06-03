Netcracker launches its 2020 portfolio

Netcracker introduced its 2020 portfolio of Digital BSS/OSS and Customer Engagement products and services, redesigned and enhanced for the 5G era.



Netcracker says its new digital portfolio is fully open and standards compliant, built for the cloud and allows service providers to develop their own enhancements or co-develop functions through a low code platform and blueprint delivery approach. A key concept is AI-driven contextual interaction that goes beyond problem solving and delivers relevant new services that combine service providers’ own services with those from partners and enriched with 5G experiences.



“Netcracker 2020 is the culmination of over 25 years of experience of providing and operating mission-critical systems to hundreds of service providers around the globe in order to keep their businesses moving forward,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer, Netcracker. “This includes support for new business models, hyper automation, cloud adoption and the use of open source, outcome-based delivery models and, perhaps most importantly, an exceptional digital-first customer experience.”



www.netcracker.com