MTS Russia selects Ericsson MINI-LINK microwave radios

МТS will deploy Ericsson's MINI-LINK microwave solutions across several regions of Russia as part of the development of its converged transport network.



Solutions include the high-speed MINI-LINK 6000 family with distributed architecture, as well as the MINI-LINK 6366 module solution. They will be deployed in the Central, Far Eastern, Siberian and Southern Federal Districts of Russia.



Anatoly Iliyaich, Eastern Europe and Central Asia VP Networks, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson equipment is built-to-last and ensures compatibility and continuity of product families of different generations- This will allow MTS to reduce CAPEX and OPEX during the construction and expansion of microwave networks. Developing these networks will become possible thanks to the modernization of the MTS converged transport network using the MINI-LINK 6000 family’s functionalities, which will improve the quality of services for MTS subscribers.”