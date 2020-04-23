Mississippi's Franklin Telephone employs ADTRAN to improve broadband

Mississippi-based Franklin Telephone Company has selected ADTRAN's Mosaic Customer Experience, powered by Plume, to deliver a full suite of Smart Home Services to elevate the in-home subscriber experience.



Utilizing ADTRAN’s solution, Franklin Telephone is further enhancing its subscribers’ broadband experience by leveraging AI-powered automatic Wi-Fi optimization and security for seamless connectivity and added protection of their home networks. This deployment will allow Franklin Telephone to empower its subscribers with the ability to personalize their home networks by creating profiles for their children and family members and manage access to the Internet and content. With greater adaptability, security and updates at scale, Franklin Telephone can support the demands of consumers in today’s environment and into the future.



“More organizations have adapted their culture to offer flexible work-from-home options and consumers are taking advantage of more remote services, such as distance learning, telehealth and an increasingly wide range of entertainment options. This highlights the criticality of high-speed broadband and home Wi-Fi for consumers around the globe,” said Jeremy Harris, Director, Product Management Subscriber Solutions at ADTRAN. “We are pleased to be working with Franklin Telephone to delight its customers by delivering rock-solid Wi-Fi and high-speed broadband the way it should be.”





ADTRAN announced a collaboration with Plume to improve, personalize and secure the home network and streamline connectivity within the rapidly developing Smart Home market.



As part of the collaboration, ADTRAN will integrate Plume’s Customer Experience Management Platform via its Mosaic Subscriber Suite, offering ISPs a comprehensive single pane view of their access and smart home network. OpenSync, a key component in delivering Plume’s services, provides an open-source interface between ADTRAN’s Mosaic and the customer CPE, permitting cloud-based applications to access data and management control of the CPE. OpenSync serves as a true differentiator due to its open approach that delivers a path to accelerated deployment of services without reliance on CPE silicon or integration partners.