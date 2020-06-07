Mavenir signs OpenRAN distribution partners

Mavenir signed two distribution partners for delivering OpenRAN solutions:
- General Datatech (GDT), a leading global provider of enterprise networking infrastructure and data center solutions
- Goodman Networks, a leader in unique offerings of Field Services, Supply Chain, Distribution, Integration Services, and network services
Mavenir has been a pioneer of OpenRAN, including founding member of OpenRAN Policy Coalition and elected board member, as well as part of the industry association, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and was one of the first members of the O-RAN Alliance.
