Mavenir expands its contact center as-a-service

Mavenir enhanced its cloud-hosted, contact center as-a-service (CCaaS) solution by adding:
- Flexible call routing — routing of voice calls to any mobile or fixed phone line (approved/enabled by the business administrator) combined with a low-bandwidth web-based console for omnichannel interactions.
- Computerless representatives/experts — by calling special campaign numbers to activate or deactivate call routing to their personal phone
- Offline campaign mode — supervisors can configure agents’ personal phones in the campaign and, if workers can’t use their office phones, activate offline mode to have all calls automatically routed to their personal devices.
Representatives can choose the phone number where they will receive the calls (mobile phones or landlines) either from the web console login screen or by dialing a special login number. When remote, customer service representatives/experts will get a screen pop on the low bandwidth web console, upon receiving a call on the device, leveraging CRM integrations (such as Salesforce and Zendesk).
The new features are combined with existing features, such as Mobile Business Contact’s advanced reporting capabilities, support for existing IP phones, and a WebRTC client built into the omnichannel console, which can be used by employees that have higher bandwidth internet connectivity to get a full contact center experience anywhere.