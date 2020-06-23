Mavenir completes RCS interconnections with Telefónica, Vodafone and DT Germany

Mavenir's Mobile Business Messaging Cloud in Europe completed peer-to-peer (P2P) RCS interconnection with the networks of Telefónica, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom Germany.



Mavenir’s Mobile Business Messaging Cloud is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) RCS Business Messaging (RBM) implementation—operated by Mavenir. The cloud solution includes the RCS and IMS Cores, as well as the session border controllers (SBC) and firewalls required for RCS P2P messaging, and the MaaP (Messaging as a Platform) layer to deliver application-to-person (A2P) and person-to-application (P2A) business messaging to users, including chatbot experiences and advanced business messaging services.



“Interconnecting with these partners required a significant amount of expertise and effort by all parties. Our engineering and operations teams worked very closely with their peers at Vodafone, Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom. It was a team effort, with all parties at the table willing to participate and it shows in the results,” said Guillaume Le Mener, SVP Business Mobility, Mavenir. “This milestone paves the way for accelerated and simplified future MNO onboarding and participation.”



