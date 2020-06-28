Liberty Latin America to virtualize its mobile core

Ericsson has been awarded a three-year contract to upgrade Liberty Latin Americas' mobile core network and modernize its network.



Ericsson will supply its virtualized and cloud-based mobile core network solutions. Deployment is expected to get underway in the second half of 2020 and will benefit LLA’s operations across the region.



Vivek Khemka, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America, says: “Current circumstances have shown the importance of resilient, high-speed networks. Deploying a new virtualized core network across the region will allow us to be ready for our customers’ changing needs. We continue to invest and modernize our network across the region to ensure better voice quality, higher data speeds, lower latency, data security and increased network resiliency, improving our customer experiences. The extension of our strategic partnership with Ericsson consolidates our commitment to the development of a new generation of services that will provide a greater experience for our customers in the region.”



