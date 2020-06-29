Kyoto Semi intros InGaAs photodiode for 400G

Kyoto Semiconductor Co. introduced a high-speed, InGaAs photodiode to support 400Gbps transmission systems that use PAM4.
KP-H KPDEH12L-CC1C main features:
- High-speed -- The size of the carrier on which the PD is mounted, and the width and length of the high frequency electrode pattern placed on the carrier are optimized using an electromagnetic simulation (Note 2). As a result, we have achieved the world’s top class 400Gbps and 40GHz as a frequency band with an integrated transimpedance amplifier. The KP-H photodiode has passed Telcordia GR-468-Core, which is the standard reliability test for communication equipment.
- Easy implementation -- the photodiode is mounted on a carrier that is optimally designed to achieve high frequency. A condenser lens is integrated on the backside of the photodiode (Note 3), allowing the incoming light to collect in the light absorption area, and makes it easy to align the optical fiber with PD. The PD chip is mounted on a carrier twice as big as the chip itself.
Mass production is expected to begin in November 2020.
https://www.kyosemi.co.jp/en/lp/kpdeh12l-cc1c