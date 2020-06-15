Kioxia introduces SSD with 30.72 TB capacity

Kioxia introduced its 6th generation enterprise SAS SSD family with capacities up to 30.72 TB.



The 24G SAS doubles the data throughput of its predecessor, while implementing new features and enhancements. Featuring Kioxia’s 96-layer BiCS FLASH 3D TLC flash memory, the PM6 series delivers SAS SSD sequential read performance of up to 4,300MB/s (4,101MiB/s), which is more than a 2x improvement over the previous generation.



Key features include:





Dual-port for high-availability

Full range of endurance options for a wide variety of workloads: read-intensive (1 DWPD3), mixed-use (3 DWPD) and write-intensive (10 DWPD)

Multistream write support to reduce write amplification and extend endurance

Full suite of security options available: sanitize instant erase (SIE), TCG Enterprise self-encrypting drive (SED) and FIPS 140-2 certification.