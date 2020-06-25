Keysight buys Eggplant for software test automation

Keysight Technologies has acquired Eggplant, a developer of software test automation tools, from The Carlyle Group for US$330 million. Eggplant had 2019 revenue of US $38 million and its CEO, John Bates, will join the Keysight leadership team reporting to Soon-Chai Gooi, president of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.



Eggplant's software test automation platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to automate test creation and test execution. Eggplant’s Digital Automation Intelligence platform can test any technology on any device, operating system or browser at any layer, from the user interface (UI) to application programming interfaces (APIs) to the database.



“As a recognized leader and trusted advisor in layer 1-7 design and test, Keysight is excited to add Eggplant’s test capabilities for the software application layer, aligning with our strategy to grow our first-to-market software-centric solutions,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight chairman and CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Eggplant team to the Keysight family and look forward to working together in the fast-growing intelligent software test market with differentiated software-as-a-service technologies.”“Joining forces with Keysight gives Eggplant the ability to scale our intelligent automation platform and reach more organizations across the globe,” said Dr. John Bates, CEO of Eggplant. “We share a vision to accelerate innovation and together we will be able to help customers on their digital transformation journey. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished through our employees and partners' contributions, and we’re excited about this next chapter.”http://www.eggplantsoftware.com