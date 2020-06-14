Kalaam Network Optical Transit cable to offer 12.8 Tbps across Middle East

A new Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT) cable system will span over 1,400 km across the Middle East, providing up to 12.8 Tbps and beyond with lowest latency connectivity to the MENA region.



The KNOT cable system is powered by Ciena’s 6500 Packet Optical platform equipped with WaveLogic coherent technology. The whole infrastructure is managed by the state-of-the-art micro-services based Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) SDN domain controller using open APIs, to provide 10G, 100G, 200G services and beyond over an Optical Transport Network (OTN).



Kalaam Telecom is a leading managed solutions provider based in Bahrain.





Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam and Tawasul Telecom said: “Kalaam chose to invest in this multi-million-dollar network expansion project to sustain the ever-growing demand for data connectivity and business applications to and from the MENA region. This new state-of-the-art, upgradeable optical transport network is fully owned and operated by Kalaam Telecom Group.”“With the launch of KNOT, an open cable system, Kalaam will continue its legacy of being an innovative and disruptive solution provider, which aims to make connectivity in the MENA region more competitive. This will provide a highly scalable alternative to carriers, CDNs, OTTs, Cloud Providers, Data centers and Enterprises to benefit from innovative solutions and enhanced communications experience,” Added Mr. Passi.Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Ciena stated: “Working together with Kalaam Telecom, we will be building a world-class networking infrastructure, based on our WaveLogic coherent technology, that can dynamically scale and adapt to changing customer expectations and unpredictable traffic requirements.”