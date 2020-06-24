Iskratel launches XGS-PON OLT blade

Iskratel launched its XGS-PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) blade for its broadband-access product SI3000 Lumia, which supports multiple access technologies. The blade leverages network processors to operate in a flow-based mode and pave the way for operators to use next-generation, software-defined access solutions.



Fully equipped with XGS-PON blades, Iskratel’s single SI3000 Lumia XGS-PON OLT can serve up to 32,678 users from the same MEC chassis. The new four-port XGS-PON OLT blades in MEC chassis support full wire-speed throughput, as well as split ratio up to 1:512.



"We are pleased to launch our XGS-PON OLT blade for SI3000 Lumia which operators can utilise and deploy in a host of urban and rural environments,” said Matjaž Aljančič, Director of Business Unit Broadband at Iskratel. “Specifically, Iskratel's PON portfolio has already proven itself in the RUNE (Rural Network) project, which will connect around 350,000 households in rural Slovenia and Croatia, and XGS-PON deployment is due later this year.”



https://www.iskratel.com/en/company/press-centre/2020/06/1179-Iskratel-unveils-new-XGS-PON-OLT-blade







