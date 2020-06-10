Intel launches "Lakefield" processors for ultralight devices

Intel introduced its "Lakefield" series of process for ultra small factors PC devices with single, dual, or foldable screens.



Intel said the new processors deliver full Windows 10 application compatibility in up to a 56% smaller package area for up to 47% smaller board size and extended battery life.







The new Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology leverage the company's Foveros 3D packaging technology and feature a hybrid CPU architecture for power and performance scalability.“Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel’s vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel’s deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future,” states Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.