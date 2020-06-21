India looks to limit Huawei and ZTE in infrastructure

Amid ongoing border tensions, the government of India is likely to restrict the role of Chinese vendors, specifically Huawei and ZTE, in future infrastructure projects.



The Economic Times (ET) reported that the government will restrict a tender by state-owned BSNL to expand its 4G footprint to exclude Huawei and ZTE. Furthermore, Jio is said to be making progress with home-grown 5G technology and would also likely exclude Chinese vendors going forward.





