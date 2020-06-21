IDC: Worldwide converged systems market grows 4.5%

The worldwide converged systems market revenue increased 4.5% year over year to $3.9 billion during the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), according to a new report from IDC.



IDC's converged systems market view offers three segments: certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms, and hyperconverged systems.





The certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure market generated just over $1.4 billion in revenue during the first quarter, which represents growth of 4.4% year over year and accounts for 36.8% of all converged systems revenue.

Integrated platforms sales declined 8.7% year over year in 1Q20, generating $478 million worth of revenue. This amounted to 12.3% of the total converged systems market revenue.

Sales of hyperconverged systems grew 8.3% year over year during the first quarter of 2020, generating just under $2.0 billion worth of revenue. This amounted to 50.9% of the total converged systems market.

As it relates to the branded view of the hyperconverged systems market, Dell Technologies was the largest supplier with $666.3 million in revenue and a 33.6% share. Nutanix generated $260.0 million in branded hardware revenue, representing 13.1% of the total HCI market during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise finished the quarter in the number 3 spot with $118.7 million in revenue, which amounted to a 6.0% share.