Huawei launches advertising campaign in UK

Huawei launched a major advertising campaign in the UK to respond to the rising calls by British politicians to ban it from a meaningful role in the nation's 5G and gigabit fiber projects.



Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang said: “Huawei grew up in the UK. We’ve been here for 20 years and were integral in building the 3G and 4G networks we all use every day. Today’s letter underlines Huawei’s ongoing commitment to improving connectivity for everyone in the UK. As a private company, 100% owned by employees, our priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies build a better connected UK. Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks. This is fundamental to achieving the government’s Gigabit broadband target by 2025. This is our commitment to the UK.”