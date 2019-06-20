Hawaiki upgrades Oregon-Hawaii route with Ciena GeoMesh

Hawaiki has implemented Ciena’s GeoMesh submarine network solution to upgrade its subsea cable between Oregon and Hawaii.



“This route previously went from Kapolei (Hawaii) to Pacific City (Oregon) where an optical-electrical-optical regeneration was required to allow protection on the terrestrial link to Hillsboro,” Hawaiki chief executive officer, Remi Galasso said. “We upgraded this part of our network with the deployment of a multi-span trunk switching solution from Ciena, enabling optical regeneration only. This allows the link to be extended right into the Hillsboro POP with optical protection while eliminating the need for costly regeneration and reducing latency in our cable landing station.”



The full Hawaiki cable system spans 15,000km, connecting Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii, and the United States. Shortly after the commercial launch in mid-2018, the cable was upgraded with Ciena’s GeoMesh solution allowing Hawaiki to offer the lowest cost per transported bit, while evolving to a total 67Tbps of capacity, enabling design capacity to be increased by 53 percent.



http://www.hawaikicable.co.nz









The new route – based on the most easterly segment of the SEA-US cable – completes Hawaiki’s existing links to the United States, including Hillsboro, Seattle and Hawaii. Los Angeles becomes Hawaiki’s third PoP on the US West coast.



The new route adds resiliency to the system and cuts latency between Sydney and Los Angelea.



“As demand for capacity continues to rise sharply, customers are constantly looking for versatile connectivity solutions. This expansion marks an important milestone for Hawaiki as it both strengthens our position in the US market and greatly enhances our network flexibility,” said Hawaiki CEO, Remi Galasso.





Launched in July 2018, the Hawaiki transpacific cable is a 15,000 km fibre optic deep-sea, carrier-neutral cable with a design capacity of 67 Tbps. Hawaiki is the fastest and largest capacity link connecting Australia and New Zealand to Hawaii and mainland United States. Hawaiki Submarine Cable activated a new direct route to Los Angeles for its transpacific network linking Australia, New Zealand and the United States.The new route – based on the most easterly segment of the SEA-US cable – completes Hawaiki’s existing links to the United States, including Hillsboro, Seattle and Hawaii. Los Angeles becomes Hawaiki’s third PoP on the US West coast.The new route adds resiliency to the system and cuts latency between Sydney and Los Angelea.“As demand for capacity continues to rise sharply, customers are constantly looking for versatile connectivity solutions. This expansion marks an important milestone for Hawaiki as it both strengthens our position in the US market and greatly enhances our network flexibility,” said Hawaiki CEO, Remi Galasso.