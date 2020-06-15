GSMA cancels MWC Los Angeles 2020

GSMA officially canceled MWC Los Angeles 2020, which had been scheduled for October 28-30, 2020.



"As a world-class event organiser, we have continued to watch the global trajectory of COVID-19, staying up-to-date with governments and health experts. Last February, in recognition of emerging global circumstances hosting MWC Barcelona, was impossible. Today, in light of current government guidance, continued global concern regarding the spread and containment of COVID-19, travel restrictions and other circumstances, and in consultation with our partner, CTIA, the GSMA announced that continuing with MWC Los Angeles 2020 is likewise, impossible.



While we are disappointed to cancel this event, health and safety remain our top priority, and we will not do anything that could impede or reverse gains made around the world. We are thankful for the medical community, essential workers and those working to eliminate this virus.



We look forward to continuing to engage in North America throughout the year and in the build-up to MWC Los Angeles 2021."





