Government of India to block 59 mobile apps from China

India's Ministry of Information Technology has decided to block 59 apps on grounds that they are "engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."



Over the last few years, India has emerged as a leading innovator when it comes to technological advancements and a primary market in the digital space.



The Ministry said it was acting on concerns relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of Indian citizens. The ban will cover both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices.





