Monday, June 8, 2020

Google Cloud simplifies cross-region replica for Cloud SQL

Google introduced a simplified cross-region replication capability for Cloud SQL customers.

The capability allows applications and databases to quickly restart service in another available region if a Google Cloud region fails.

Cloud SQL cross-region replication, which is available for MySQL and PostgreSQL database engines, simplifies the creation of a fully managed read replica in a different region than that of the primary instance.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/databases/introducing-cross-region-replica-for-cloud-sql