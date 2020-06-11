Google Cloud and Telefónica form partnership

Google Cloud and Telefónica announced a strategic partnership to foster Spain's digital transformation and advance 5G mobile edge computing. The companies said their partnership marks the significance and relevance of cloud computing for the future of the telecommunications industry.
Under the arrangement:
- Google Cloud will launch a cloud region in Spain using Telefonica's Madrid region infrastructure.
- Telefónica will use Google Cloud services to boost its own digital capabilities—in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and application development—to continue to provide new services and tools to its global customer base.
- Telefónica and Google will jointly develop a portfolio of solutions for 5G using Google Cloud's Mobile Edge Computing platform.
- Telefónica Tech’s cloud business will reinforce its multi-cloud strategy worldwide with joint marketing plans in order to offer its customers a comprehensive solution, which, together with security and communications, will allow companies to enjoy a unique and comprehensive experience.
"The unusual situation that we have had to live in, marked by the confinement of the world's population and the exponential increase in remote work and online education and entertainment, has highlighted the key role that connectivity and digitalization play in society to create a more inclusive and sustainable future," says José María Álvarez-Pallete, Chairman & CEO Telefónica. "With our alliance with Google Cloud we want to fulfil our social commitment and foster the recovery of the economy helping companies, the public administration and all types of organizations not only to not only recover the ground lost by the crisis but also to accelerate their digital transformation and strengthen themselves for the future".
“Helping businesses adapt to our changing world has been a big focus for Google, before and during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “We’re excited to be partnering with Telefónica to launch a new cloud region in Spain and help Spanish businesses big and small find new ways to innovate and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.”
https://cloud.google.com/press-releases/2020/0611/google-cloud-telefonica-partnership