Google Cloud and Telefónica form partnership

Google Cloud and Telefónica announced a strategic partnership to foster Spain's digital transformation and advance 5G mobile edge computing. The companies said their partnership marks the significance and relevance of cloud computing for the future of the telecommunications industry.



Under the arrangement:





Google Cloud will launch a cloud region in Spain using Telefonica's Madrid region infrastructure.

Telefónica will use Google Cloud services to boost its own digital capabilities—in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and application development—to continue to provide new services and tools to its global customer base.

Telefónica and Google will jointly develop a portfolio of solutions for 5G using Google Cloud's Mobile Edge Computing platform.

Telefónica Tech’s cloud business will reinforce its multi-cloud strategy worldwide with joint marketing plans in order to offer its customers a comprehensive solution, which, together with security and communications, will allow companies to enjoy a unique and comprehensive experience.