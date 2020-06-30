Facebook to build its next data center in DeKalb, Illinois

Facebook unveiled plans to build a data center in DeKalb, Illinois, approximately 55 miles west of downtown Chicago.



The 907,000-square-foot, LEED Gold facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy. Facebook estimates its investment in the facility at $800 million.



Mortenson Construction was selected as the general contractor.



The DeKalb facility will be its 12th in the United States.



“There are many variables that enter into the decision process for data center locations, and DeKalb provided many compelling reasons for Facebook to bring our newest data center to Illinois,” said Rachel Peterson, Vice President of Data Center Strategy for Facebook.



https://www.facebook.com/watch/DeKalbDataCenter/