Evoque Data Center Solutions appoints new CEO

Evoque Data Center Solutions named Andy Stewart as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Tim Caulfield, who is stepping down after 18 months.



Stewart previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at TierPoint, where he was responsible for leading product development, technology strategy and mergers and acquisitions. He also has been an Executive Advisor at Thompson Street Capital Partners and a board member at BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider.



Evoque is one of the world’s 20 largest global colocation services companies.



“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to be joining Evoque as CEO,” said Stewart. “With a foundation of rock-solid data centers, a great set of enterprise clients, and Brookfield’s continued commitment, we will move aggressively to take advantage of the global opportunity for colocation and other IT services.”



“Evoque has evolved over the past 18 months. What once was a business unit within AT&T has now become a stand-alone company operating 31 data centers globally,” said Caulfield. “This is the appropriate time to bring someone in to lead the company through the next stage of development. Andy is joining Evoque to lead the next wave of mission-critical decisions and opportunities facing the company,” he added.





