Ericsson promotes Arun Bansal

Ericsson has appointed Arun Bansal Executive Vice President (EVP). Bansal is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, a position he will remain in. Fredrik Jejdling, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, will remain in this position.







With the appointment of Arun Bansal, Ericsson will have two Executive Vice Presidents – one based in Sweden and one outside of Sweden, thus providing Ericsson with greater flexibility for Executive Vice President duties. Fredrik Jejdling will be the first EVP and Arun Bansal the second EVP.Arun Bansal joined Ericsson in 1995 and is now head of a market area that spans over 110 countries across Europe and Latin America, a position he has held since 2017.