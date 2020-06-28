Ericsson offers 5G standalone (SA) trial kit for enterprises

Ericsson released a 5G standalone (SA) trial kit for enterprises considering a private 5G network.



The kits will be available to enterprises through communications service providers on selected low and mid-band spectrum. The kits include hardware and software to support a network to enable enterprises to test first-hand how 5G can enhance their productivity, efficiency, safety, and security. Enterprises will also have access to business development and technical support to help unlock the full value of 5G dedicated networks.



In Germany, Ericsson is working with Deutsche Telekom to deliver trial kits. Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson recently switched on a 5G SA dedicated network with Ericsson Industry Connect at the Center Connected Industry (CCI) at Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen Campus.Antje Williams, SVP 5G Campus Networks, Deutsche Telekom, says: "Our industrial customers demand secure, reliable, high-performance network solutions and applications tailored to their specific needs. In partnership with Ericsson, we can bring the benefits of 5G standalone architecture to enterprises to accelerate their production automation journey."Thomas Norén, Head of Dedicated Networks at Ericsson, says: "By taking full advantage of the 5G SA dedicated networks trial kits, industrial customers can gain competitive advantage by accelerating their move to 5G. As they develop and test industrial applications, they can build optimized and innovative smart factories, warehouses, mines, ports, and more."