Ericsson debuts RAN Compute baseband

Ericsson released Baseband 6648 offering up to three times greater capacity than existing Ericsson basebands.



Baseband 6648 has been optimized to fit all site types and traffic scenarios, supporting 4G, 5G New Radio and IoT (mixed mode). It has a maximum throughput of 10-15Gbps in downlink and 3Gbps in uplink.



Telstra in Australia and Telia in Sweden are longstanding partners of Ericsson who have successfully deployed the new RAN Compute baseband in their commercial networks.



Channa Seneviratne, Network & Infrastructure Engineering Executive, Telstra, says: “We’re constantly working to utilize the latest RAN technology to improve the customer experience. We value our long-standing relationship with Ericsson and are delighted to have taken part in bringing the latest addition to their RAN Compute family to market.”



Aki Silvennoinen, Director of Converged Access, Network Systems & Delivery, Telia Company, says: “Together with Ericsson we are constantly driving technology innovation in our award-winning radio network. We are therefore thrilled to bring together with Ericsson the latest RAN portfolio to the Swedish market.”







