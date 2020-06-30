Ericsson debuts AIR (antenna-integrated radio) for mid-band 5G

Ericsson introduced two new antenna-integrated radio (AIR) solutions to help communications service providers to deploy mid-band 5G networks faster and on a wider scale without adding to their site footprint.



The new Hybrid AIR and Interleaved AIR additions to the Ericsson Radio System portfolio address physical space restrictions at some base station sites.



Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “It’s a footprint issue. At some network sites, size literally is everything. Communications service providers globally often have limited possibilities to increase the space occupied by network equipment. They need solutions that fit in existing sites and still provide great performance. With the Hybrid AIR and Interleaved AIR solutions, we can help our customers to quickly deliver the benefits of 5G Massive MIMO to more end users. This launch also shows the effectiveness of fully integrated Kathrein Mobile Communication products in our Ericsson Radio System.”



The new Hybrid AIR and Interleaved AIR combine antenna-integrated radios and multiband passive antenna technology in one enclosure. Ericsson calculates that an upgrade to Hybrid AIR or Interleaved AIR with Massive MIMO can result in up to seven times greater mobile broadband capacity than currently available from existing multiband antennas. The capacity gains come from improved Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) spectral efficiencies, new FDD bands and added Massive MIMO mid-bands. The new AIR solutions also boost 4G capacity.



Swisscom and the Vodafone Group have been working with Ericsson on these solutions.



Daniel Staub, Head of Mobile at Swisscom, says: “At Swisscom, we have rolled out 5G technology nationwide as the first provider in Europe. We reached 90 per cent population coverage at the end of 2019 already. Close collaboration with Ericsson and deploying the Hybrid AIR helped us to reach that goal. We are now delivering wide mid-band capacity, while reusing established sites and minimizing additional footprint. We continue to work and innovate to bring the best end-user experience to our 5G subscribers.”