Equinix adds $142 million extension to Dallas Infomart

Equinix has expanded its Dallas Infomart Data Center campus with the opening of a new $142 million International Business Exchange (IBX) data center and the launch of its 5G and Edge Proof of Concept Center (POCC).



The new DA11 IBX facility, which is the ninth data center for Equinix in the Dallas metro area, is a four-story, state-of-the-art data center designed for both small- and large-capacity deployments. Initial capacity is 1,975 cabinets with colocation space of approximately 72,000 square feet. Future expansion will take it to more than 3,850 cabinets with colocation space of more than 144,000 square feet.



The Equinix 5G and Edge Proof of Concept Center (POCC) enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), cloud platforms, technology vendors and enterprises to directly connect with the largest edge data center platform in order to test, demonstrate and accelerate complex 5G and edge deployment and interoperability scenarios. The Equinix 5G and Edge POCC aims to:





Develop 5G and edge architectures that leverage ecosystems already resident at Equinix.

Explore hybrid multicloud interconnectivty scenarios between MNOs, public clouds and private infrastructures.

Develop multiparty business models, partnering strategies and go-to-market motions for the nascent 5G and edge market.

“We are seeing significant customer demand in Dallas as enterprises look to increase their business offerings through implementing IT infrastructures that are able to keep pace with the continually evolving digital landscape. We are thrilled to bring our ninth facility to the Dallas campus online in this increasingly important and growing market,” stated Jon Lin, President of Americas, Equinix.