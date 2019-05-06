EllaLink's transatlantic cable to deploy acoustic sensor tech

EllaLink, which is building a four-pair subsea cable between Portugal and Brazil, will deploy smart sensor on its cable to provide the scientific community with real-time, accurate and relevant data on seabed conditions. This will make EllaLink the first commercial subsea telecom cable system to integrate SMART cable concepts.



The EllaLink GeoLab infrastructure, which will be provided by EllaLink in cooperation with EMACOM, will leverage distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) technology in the Madeira branch of the subsea cable system. It will collect data along the route which will be optically transmitted back to the shore, independently and without impacting either telecoms traffic or the design life of the cable.



EllaLink is collaborating with GÉANT and the Portuguese NREN, FCT, both members of the BELLA Consortium, who will use EllaLink cable to support R&E collaborations between Europe and Latin America.



Philippe Dumont, CEO of EllaLink said “In a time of continued environmental change, critical information about the planet can be ascertained from the seabed. Submarine telecoms cables are best placed to monitor seabed conditions at all time and make such data available to scientists on-land. We are proud to lead the way into a new era of submarine cable systems supporting such scientific progress.”



Erik Huizer, CEO of GÉANT commented “GÉANT provides users with highly reliable, unconstrained access to computing, analysis, storage, applications and other resources, to ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of research. EllaLink will provide direct connectivity between the research and education communities of Europe and Latin America, thanks to the work of the BELLA Consortium of which GÉANT is a member. GÉANT therefore welcomes the development of a dark fibre research infrastructure that can support DAS and other technologies, without disturbing telecommunications traffic, as a further engagement from EllaLink for the R&E community.”



The new campus is to be built in the Portuguese port city of Sines, in proximity to the landing station for the new Ellalink subsea cable to Latin America.



Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, added “I am delighted to announce our collaboration with Global Parks in promoting Sines as a new Atlantic hub addressing the demand for diverse data center connectivity and an alternative cable landing site in Portugal. EllaLink evaluated multiple landing locations during the project development phase and Sines was the optimum fit. Sines Tech will provide an environmentally friendly integrated subsea and terrestrial solution for all our customers and partners alike, supporting EllaLink’s open access and carrier neutral philosophy.”



EllaLink and Telxius collaborate on Brazil-Portugal subsea cable Subsea



The complementary infrastructure owned by EllaLink and Telxius will enable European traffic to reach Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and other key cities in Brazil and across Latin America.



EllaLink is an open state-of-the-art 4 fiber pair submarine cable system currently under construction. It will provide the first direct fiber route between Europe and Latin America. The



Rafael Arranz, Chief Operating Officer of Telxius for its Cable Business, said: “We are proud to closely work with EllaLink on this project, which will further advance communications between Europe and Latin America. This collaboration will leverage on the extensive Telxius’ subsea cable network and its terrestrial extensions across Latin America. In particular, Telxius’ Fortaleza cable landing station interconnects subsea cables stretching towards three continents: America (Central and North), Africa and Europe (with EllaLink). Telxius’ BRUSA, with its 138 Tbps, is currently the highest capacity and lowest latency subsea cable connecting the Americas, potentially extending EllaLink’s reach and ability to serve their customers even further.”



Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, added: “I am delighted to announce our collaboration with Telxius which supports EllaLink’s primary objective of providing advanced products and services on a carrier neutral and open access basis. The Telxius facility in Fortaleza provides the ideal landing solution for a next generation subsea system like EllaLink, while strengthening Telxius’ transatlantic route diversity.”



EllaLink begins Marine Route Survey for Brazil-Portugal cable ASN, Ellalink, Subsea



EllaLink will be a state-of-the-art 4 fiber pair submarine cable system linking Europe and Latin America with up to 72 Tbps of capacity. The low latency EllaLink route avoids the congestion of the North Atlantic.



EllaLink plans to be Ready for Service by the end of 2020.



