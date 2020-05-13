Ekinops supplies 400G optical transport for TurkNet

TurkNet, Turkey's leading gigabit internet service provider (ISP), has chosen Ekinops' FlexRate optical transport solutions to significantly upgrade its core network, which provides businesses and individuals with uncapped high-speed broadband services across the country's key cities. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The first deployment of the Ekinops 400G equipment solution for TurkNet was managed successfully in April of this year in Istanbul, where traffic loads on the metropolitan network are both acute and increasing continuously. Further points of presence will be installed later in 2020 as TurkNet continues to upgrade its core network in major Turkish cities.



Ekinops confirmed that its 400G DWDM equipment is being deployed across TurkNet's core transport network. The deployment uses the Ekinops PM 400FRS04-SF, a pluggable FlexRate multireach muxponder to meet stringent technical requirements delivering redundant dual and diverse link connectivity at 400 Gbps.



"Turkey's communications infrastructure has evolved rapidly in recent years and TurkNet has set the standard in high-speed broadband," adds Frank Dedobbeleer, VP Group Sales EMEA & APAC, at Ekinops. "This implementation is a great example of how Ekinops can help ISPs to dramatically increase their fiber network capacity without incurring huge costs and service disruption. We're delighted with the impact we have made on TurkNet's business and will continue to support them as their business grows."



https://www.ekinops.com